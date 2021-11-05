Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,554 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 223.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

