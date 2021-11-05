Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.