Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 981.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 156.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Bilibili stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

