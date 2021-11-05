50,000 Shares in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Codex DNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,350,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNAY stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNAY shares. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

