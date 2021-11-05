Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Haemonetics worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.