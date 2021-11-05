Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

