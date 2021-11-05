Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,199 shares of company stock valued at $33,533,818. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

MTSI opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $76.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

