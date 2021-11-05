ODIN PROTOCOL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,306.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.87 million and $27,306.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

