carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $151,912.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $151,912.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

