Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

