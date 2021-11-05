Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report sales of $203.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.87 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $762.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $775.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $854.58 million, with estimates ranging from $829.30 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,451,000 after buying an additional 373,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 253.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $139.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.65%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

