Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.64 million and $732.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,419.36 or 1.00218130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00591834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00317539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00173051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

