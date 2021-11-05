Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CNC stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

