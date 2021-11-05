GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.