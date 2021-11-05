GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

