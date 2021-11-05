KeyCorp Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of MNRL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

