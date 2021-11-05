uniQure Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in uniQure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in uniQure by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 79.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

