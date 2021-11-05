Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.25 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

