WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.38 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

