Brokers Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BWA stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.