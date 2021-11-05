Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46.
ILMN stock opened at $421.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
