Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46.

ILMN stock opened at $421.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

