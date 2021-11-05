Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $216.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.81.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

