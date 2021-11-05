Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Shares of COST opened at $515.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

