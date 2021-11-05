Needham & Company LLC Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $105.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

