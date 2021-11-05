Raymond James Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $70.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of FOCS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 467.14 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

