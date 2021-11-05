Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ARAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 144.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the third quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accuray by 71.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

