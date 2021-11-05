Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

