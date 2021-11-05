People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

