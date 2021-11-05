California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $229.59 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $166.17 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

