Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka Sells 56,641 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

