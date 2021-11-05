1Life Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

