California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,805 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

