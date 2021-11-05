California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.50 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Capri worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

