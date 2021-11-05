Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 222,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.