Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 29,090 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 758,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 697,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 60.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 688,374 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $3,347,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.18 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

