Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

