Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 20,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 475,678 shares.The stock last traded at $89.09 and had previously closed at $83.97.

The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $450,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $928,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.