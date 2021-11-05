Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

GMBL opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

