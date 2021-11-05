Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $14,584,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.