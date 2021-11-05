KeyCorp Boosts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $57.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,085.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

