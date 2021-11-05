Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,050 shares of company stock worth $20,355,453. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

