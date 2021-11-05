Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.28% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

