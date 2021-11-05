Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 255,757 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $600,846.12.

On Friday, October 29th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,404.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,056.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

Qualys stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Qualys by 61.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 36.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 67.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.