LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

LivePerson stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

