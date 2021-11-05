Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Purchases A$59,064.19 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider David Simmons bought 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.43 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of A$59,064.19 ($42,188.71).
David Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, David Simmons bought 7,700 shares of Codan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.38 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of A$79,918.30 ($57,084.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Codan Company Profile
Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.
