Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 4,000 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.30. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

