Thomas Tesoro Sells 1,700 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $56,112.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00.

SMP stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

