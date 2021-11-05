CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

CYBR opened at $195.00 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 126.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

