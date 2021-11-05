Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $509.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $509.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Arista Networks stock opened at $523.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $533.99.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,823 shares of company stock valued at $128,836,357. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

