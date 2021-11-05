Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.69. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

