Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

